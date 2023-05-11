EA studio head states that Immortals of Aveum draws inspiration from God of War, BioShock, Doom, and other sources.

Bret Robbins is a veteran in the video game industry. As the founder of EA’s Ascendant Studios and the overseer of the magic-powered first-person shooter, Immortals of Aveum, he brings a wealth of experience to the table. He has worked on Call of Duty at Sledgehammer Studios and was the creative director of Dead Space. Robbins knows how to create a big, bombastic triple-A game that garners attention, and he is about to do it again.

Action gameplay meets RPG build-crafting meets cinematic storytelling? It’s certainly an intriguing concept.

“I feel like because I had an opportunity to start with a blank page and sort of do whatever I wanted to, I wanted to do everything,” he laughs. “And so, for Immortals of Aveum, there is a bit of just taking a lot of different influences and putting it into a blender and then seeing what comes out.” During the four-month development period, Robbins shaped the story, world, combat, and the core shape of the game before presenting it to his team.

Robbins drew inspiration from science fiction and fantasy that has influenced him and the projects he has worked on. “I’ve been a fan of fantasy and science fiction my whole life, and I’ve been in games for a long time now, too!” he notes. Robbins focused on the world’s core design, how magic works, the player’s abilities, and the ability to combine those abilities using magic in the game’s early stages.





Expect big story beats in some levels, and more free rein in others.

The feel of the magic and how it feels in the players’ hands wouldn’t come until the development team created playable versions of the game. “I didn’t realize we would be quite as much of an arena shooter until we really started getting the mechanics working and just, y’know, playing around with it,” Robbins reflects. He aimed to differentiate the game from cover shooters like Call of Duty by focusing on the intensity of fights. BioShock and Doom inspired the game, with an RPG element that allows players to build their characters and grow their power.





There’s a big world out there.

Robbins wanted to include a dialogue system where players could interact with NPCs, learn the backstory, and create a build using gear and talents. He aimed to create a unique gear system that didn’t rely on random loot generation. Robbins’ vision is a game with a serious RPG heart and the cinematic feel of a big, triple-A action game like God of War. From what we’ve seen so far, Ascendant Studio has the passion and vision to pull it off. Immortals of Aveum launches on July 20, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

