New Update Introduces Requiem’s 60 FPS Performance Mode on Consoles and Additional Graphics Options on PC.

A new A Plague Tale: Requiem update has gone live today on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, introducing a highly requested feature in the console versions and new options on PC.

The new update introduces Performance Mode on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X targeting 60 frames per second at an unspecified resolution. There’s something new for PC players as well, as the new update introduces new graphics options, such as the adjustment of the number of animated rats on screen, their refresh rate and that of the characters to reduce CPU usage and improve performance on low-end systems. As the performance was rather unstable on consoles in the single display mode available so far, the introduction of Performance Mode is a welcome one.

To celebrate the launch of Performance Mode, the game is also available at 35% of its full price on the PlayStation Store. This deal will be available until May 24th, so there’s plenty of time to take advantage of it and experience Amicia and Hugo’s latest rat-filled adventure.

Despite the technical issues that impacted the experience on consoles, which should have been partially addressed with the introduction of Performance Mode, and a certain lack of innovation, A Plague Tale: Requiem is a solid game that all fans of the original game can enjoy, expanding on pretty much every element of its predecessor to offer a compelling experience, as Chris highlighted in his review.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a faithful follow-up to the first outing, managing to expand in every way while staying true to what made the first great. With solid gameplay, a fantastic story that’s excellently acted and presented, and set pieces that could challenge even the biggest game in the industry, if you like the first outing from Asobo Studio, you will love this.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S worldwide. The game is also available as part of the Xbox Game Pass library on both PC and Xbox consoles.