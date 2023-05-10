Proposed Title: The Necessity for Google to Revamp its AI Strategy Ahead of I/O 2023

In the past six months, Google has faced challenges in establishing its AI credentials with the launch of rival chatbots such as ChatGPT, Bing, and GPT-4. The company has also received negative feedback on its experimental chatbot Bard, leading to reports of panic and disarray within the company. At its annual I/O conference, Google needs to demonstrate its ability to provide a meaningful response to these challenges. While Google has expertise in AI research, it has failed to transform this into useful tools that capture public imagination and align with the exploratory, experimental, and fun aspects of the current AI zeitgeist.

AI language models and chatbots, like Bing and Bard respectively, exemplify this failure. Bard’s answers are too self-contained, and the system does not function as a portal to the wider internet. Conversely, Bing’s unpredictable edge and open design encourages exploration, making users feel as if they are navigating the web with a companion instead of an authority. Microsoft has been rapidly experimenting with chatbots and new features for Bing, leading to more engaging and exciting user experiences. Google’s challenge will be to demonstrate that it sees the potential of AI technology and can produce engaging and innovative tools that capture the public imagination.





