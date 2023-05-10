New Theory on the Root of Partisan Conflict and Hostility

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



According to a new theory developed by social scientists, partisan conflict can be explained by different views on the crucial tasks of societies.

Published in the journal Psychological Inquiry, the article suggests that both amassing and distributing resources are essential for society to prosper, with conservatives focusing on amassing resources, and liberals, on distributing resources. However, each side tends to undervalue the other’s perspective, leading to hostility and division between conservatives and liberals in the United States.

The article argues that political parties in a modern society would be best served if they share or alternate power. The theory is based on Baumeister’s 2005 book, “The Cultural Animal: Human Nature, Meaning, and Social Life.” Human evolution favored traits that enabled societies to amass more resources, but for the society to succeed, those resources must be shared widely.

Baumeister and Brad Bushman, authors of the article, emphasize that their theory doesn’t explain every complexity and process of political conflict. According to the authors, several topics that spark political conflict, such as the death penalty, abortion rights, and same-sex marriage, are not directly linked to resources.

The divide between the political right and left on amassing and distributing resources is not new.

“We need more mutual respect and less hating and demonizing of the opposite side,” Baumeister said.

