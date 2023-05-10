According to Report, Call of Duty 2023 Unveiling Scheduled for Early August with Release on November 10

The 2023 edition of Call of Duty is reportedly set to be revealed in early August, according to Insider Gaming. Activision plans to showcase the upcoming entry in the popular shooter franchise on August 1 through an in-game event, which is a similar format to the publisher’s previous reveals of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. Though little is known about the upcoming title, it is believed that Sledgehammer Games is spearheading development, and it is not likely to be Modern Warfare 3.

Last year, Activision announced that Call of Duty would skip its annual release cycle for the first time in 20 years, in favour of an “always-on” live-service mode. Reports initially suggested that the game would receive a premium expansion to Call of Duty Modern Warfare II in 2022, featuring a campaign DLC and multiplayer map pack with classic maps from previous entries. This content appears to have evolved into a standalone full-price title, serving as an extension that carries over maps and game modes from MW2. Insider Gaming has also revealed key dates for Call of Duty 2023, including beta sessions, campaign early access, and the launch date, although these plans may be subject to change.

According to the leak, the untitled Call of Duty game has set two beta weekend periods, with the first one aimed solely at PlayStation players from October 6 to 10. The second weekend will include PC and Xbox players and will reportedly run from October 12 to 16. A campaign early access is also expected, possibly as a pre-order bonus on November 2, while the full Call of Duty 2023 launch is expected on November 10.

Activision rotates between its three main developers, Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games, for its annual Call of Duty games. However, last year, it broke the pattern by moving Treyarch’s planned entry from 2023 to 2024, which was previously reported to have a two-year life cycle with new content released periodically. This delay created a gap for the aforementioned extension to Call of Duty MW2 to bridge.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer began last month, which introduced new operators, a new Gulag, and two premium maps: Black Gold and Pelayo’s Lighthouse. The latter is set on a stormy island with a lighthouse at its centre, accommodating several maintenance buildings, a boat dock, and a helipad. Ranked play was also added, with game modes according to the rules set by the Call of Duty League (CDL).

