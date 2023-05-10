New Record High Discount on LTE-Enabled 2nd Generation Ultra-Affordable Apple Watch SE

Apple has always been known for its high-end pricing when it comes to new phones, but they’re a lot more generous with smartwatches. You can typically get a new intelligent timepiece with a number of advanced features and capabilities for as little as $249. However, this is only if you have a small enough wrist to wear the 40mm second-gen Apple Watch SE with an M/L sport band in “Midnight”. While that might not seem like the most desirable combination, the good news is that you can now buy the cellular-enabled variant of this model at a deeply discounted price of $80 from its original list price of $299.

This offer from Amazon is hot and it won’t last long. Unfortunately, you won’t have the option to pick a paint job for the discounted wearable’s 40mm aluminum case. If you want the cheapest ever Apple Watch SE 2 model with built-in 4G LTE support, you’ll have to settle for an all-black color scheme and act fast.

This ultra-low-cost device is powered by the same state-of-the-art S8 processor as the Apple Watch Series 8 and even the extravagant Apple Watch Ultra. While it does not feature life-saving ECG technology or a blood oxygen sensor, its health monitoring arsenal includes a third-generation optical heart sensor, fall detection, crash detection, sleep tracking, Emergency SOS, and irregular rhythm notifications, which can help you stay on top of your wellness every moment of every day (and night), with the exception of the frequent charging breaks.

The Apple Watch SE 2 also features a high-quality Retina LTPO OLED display and a swimproof design, making it an excellent value for money, especially when you consider that you can get it at a new all-time low price right now.





