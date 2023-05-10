Rocket Raccoon Gives Relationship Advice to Rogue and Gambit (Spoiler Alert)

Today sees Marvel Comics tell two stories of Rogue and Gambit. One in Captain Marvel #49. And another in Rogue And Gambit #4…

Today sees Marvel Comics tell two stories of Rogue and Gambit. One in Captain Marvel #49. And another in Rogue And Gambit #4… naturally. With Rogue And Gambit looking back at the early days of their relationship.

With Rogue afraid of her life-force absorbing powers and how they would affect Gambit.

How they had all-but-killed Carol Dancers and taken on her powers, then as Ms. Marvel, permanently. Not only could she kill with a kiss, but she could kill even faster with a punch as well.

While in Captian Marvel #49, also published today, such dilemmas are coming to the foreground again.

And Gambit is always there for her when she has to make the difficult decisions, whatever they may be.

After all, as he says in Rogue And Gambit…

So she does what she has to do, with whom she has to do it with.

