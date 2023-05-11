New Poster Unveiled Alongside the Announcement of Good Omens Season 2 Premier Date

The highly anticipated second season of Good Omens on Prime Video now has a release date of July 28. The series, based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s popular 1990 novel, stars David Tennant as Crowley and Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, following the unique friendship between a devil and an angel living in London.

Although the first season was marketed as a limited series and followed the core novel, Prime Video announced a second season in 2021. Gaiman returns as an executive producer for the new season.

Along with the release date, a new poster for the second season has been revealed.

And on the 10th of May, we were given a date for season 2, and it is ineffably good. Good Omens returns July 28th on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/SULmZxjRSe – Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) May 10, 2023

Prime Video has also announced that the second season will explore storylines beyond the original source material and delve into the unusual and uncanny friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley. The announcement states, “Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

The second season will bring back key characters from the first season, including John Hamm as archangel Gabriel and Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael. Joining the cast for this season are Liz Carr as the angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as the angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as the demon Beelzebub.

The first season of Good Omens premiered in 2019 and was met with positive reviews. IGN gave the show an 8/10 rating, saying, “Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens on Amazon is a charming miniseries with stellar performances from David Tennant and Michael Sheen. Backed by an excellent supporting cast and strong directing, Good Omens is indeed a great show that could have been amazing if its main storyline and some of its outlying characters had a few more episodes to stretch their wings.”