Joining the Android 14 Beta Program on the OnePlus 11 5G may be possible but it’s not advisable.

Congratulations to OnePlus 11 5G owners, as they can now join the Android 14 Beta program. However, before rushing to install the first release, it is vital to know that Pixel users have complained about various issues. As it is common with Beta software, Android 14 Beta 1 was unstable, leading to Google releasing Android 14 Beta 1.1 to fix numerous problems.
The President and COO of OnePlus, Kinder Liu, stated, “OnePlus has been working closely with Google to provide our signature fast, smooth and steady OxygenOS to our users, which is based on the Android operating system. By cooperating with Google, we are excited to provide an early build of Android 14 to OnePlus 11 developers.” It is essential to note that flashing the ROM to install Android 14 Beta 1 on your OnePlus 11 5G may require extra caution as OnePlus warns.
Android 14 Beta 1 is available to be flashed on certain versions of the OnePlus 11 5G
OnePlus advises, “We DO NOT recommend flashing this ROM if you have little to no experience in software development, if you expect to use the device as a daily driver, or if you have no experience flashing custom ROMs.” They add, “You should understand there is a risk of BRICKING your phone, read the instructions carefully, and be 100% sure of what you are doing. Please always backup your important data before flashing.”
Even if you have experience flashing ROMs, you might not be ready to deal with the bugs. Known issues include WLAN malfunctions in certain scenarios, connection failure when casting to a TV display, and a red screen when switching from Guest to Owner mode. The directions for flashing Android 14 Beta 1 update on your OnePlus 11 5G can be found on the OnePlus Community website. However, there are some important caveats to follow before flashing the ROM, such as ensuring over 30% battery life and a minimum of 4GB of storage space available. Moreover, carrier models of the OnePlus 11 5G are not compatible with Beta builds.
If all of this appears daunting, it is advisable to wait until OnePlus releases the final version of Android 14 via an over-the-air update. Last year, the stable version of Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 was released to OnePlus 10 users in September, a few weeks after being available to compatible Pixel handsets. All other eligible flagship OnePlus models received the OTA update before 2022.
