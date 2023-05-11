New Faces and Bots Revealed in ‘Rise of the Beasts’ Video

It’s almost time for audiences to join the Autobots on a new mission to save Earth, and Paramount is firing on all cylinders when it comes to the marketing campaign for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, the actors who are set to make their debuts in the franchise can be seen talking about their characters, giving audiences a chance of getting to know them before they see them on the big screen this summer. But the human side of the story and the Transformers will see new faces added to their roster, marking the start of a different era for the series.









Anthony Ramos is set to play Noah Diaz, an ex-military technician going through a rough patch. The character is having a hard time making ends meet, and he constantly feels like he’s not enough to meet his own standards. His whole life is about to change, because he’ll cross paths with the Autobots. After feeling insecure about what he does for a living, Noah will receive an opportunity to become a hero, joining the Transformers in a quest meant to save humanity from dangers larger than life. Just like Mark Wahlberg and Shia LaBeouf before him, Ramos will portray a random civilian who becomes friends with the machines.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

And he won’t be the only human involved in the conflict. Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) spends her days working at a museum while researching artifacts. The downside to her job is how her boss constantly takes credit for her work, causing her to feel uncomfortable. Things would change for her, too, as she will have to forget about that to face Transformers capable of turning into animals. While the Autobots and Decepticons had the modesty of turning into vehicles, the Maximals choose to transform into animals, with their leader, in the shape of a giant ape, calling himself Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman).







Image via Universal









RELATED: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ IMAX Tickets on Sale Now









The New Voices Behind the Transformers

Not only are Ramos and Fishback ready to give a new definition to what it means to be a human protagonist in a Transformers story, but the robots themselves will have new voices behind their mechanical pieces. As previously stated, Ron Perlman will play the leader of the Maximals, while Pete Davidson will voice Mirage, an Autobot spy capable of projecting holograms. Peter Dinklage will also be a part of the cast when he brings Scourge to life. The character is the leader of the Terrorcons, and he is classified as a trophy hunter.

You can check out the new behind-the-scenes featurette from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts below, before the movie premieres in theaters on June 9:







