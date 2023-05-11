Bungie Raises Prices for Destiny 2 Season Passes Without Explanation

Bungie has recently announced that the cost of Destiny 2’s season passes will increase by 20%. Though the cost is technically more in real-world money.



In a blog post published earlier this week, Bungie informed the players that with the beginning of Destiny 2 Season 21, the passes will now cost an extra 200 Silver, which is one of the game’s currencies. Earlier, the season passes cost 1000 Silver, but now the prices have been raised to 1200, and the passes with the added 10 rank bundle have gone up from 2000 to 2200. The only way to purchase Silver is through real-world money.



The bundles of 1100 Silver cost £8.49/$10. Since it is 100 Silver less than what is required to buy a season pass, the players have to spend some extra money to purchase the season pass if they do not have any Silver remaining. It is an unintuitive move by Bungie, and it has not explained the motivation behind this decision.



“This will be the new pricing for Season Passes in Lightfall’s year for those looking to maximize their rewards with each new Season, and we’ll be evaluating new approaches to post-launch content in the year of The Final Shape,” stated Bungie in its blog post. It is important to note that the pricing for the Lightfall standard edition and Lightfall + Annual Pass edition will not change. The latter includes Seasons 20-30, which might be the most cost-effective option for those who plan on playing every season and have not purchased the latest expansion yet.



The Season of the Deep, Destiny 2’s next season, is set to release on May 23rd.

