“New ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Image Reveals Spot’s Darker Appearance.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features a new threat for Miles Morales, in addition to Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara. Recently, on social media, The Hollywood Handle shared an image featuring Marvel’s villain known as Spot, who is featured in the film’s second trailer. Based on the image, this portal-making menace now appears to be an even greater threat than Venom.

However, some fans have noticed that this version of Spot looks different from the one in the trailers, with the character appearing to be able to create voids rather than portals. Some assume that his character could be Coyote, a Deadpool villain that obtained his powers the same way as Spot. Regardless, viewers are excited to see this character play a role in the middle of the multiversal Spider-Man conflict.

Alongside Spot, Miles Morales will face a host of new foes in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie, the sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. The film will see the return of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Peter B. Parker, alongside hundreds of other Spider-people from different multiverses.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set for release on June 2, 2023.