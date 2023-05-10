Fresh Broadband Alert: Virgin Media Urges Users to Relocate Wi-Fi Router.

The UK is currently observing its second Bank Holiday of May to commemorate the King’s Coronation. This means that your broadband may undergo another weekend of slow performance due to millions of Brits staying home to celebrate and witness this historical event. Therefore, it is advisable to check if your internet is working to its fullest potential and make some minor changes.

One easy method to ensure that your family stays online is to check the position of the router. The flashing black box should be kept in the open and away from other electronic devices, such as TVs, baby monitors, and cordless phones, and should not be placed in the kitchen. “It’s not just electronics that interfere with your WiFi signal: metal can also wreak havoc with your connection,” explains Virgin Media. “Kitchens are often home to heavy-duty metal appliances like ovens, fridges, and washing machines, as well as signal-emitting electronics like microwaves, making them a challenging environment for your router.” If your Wi-Fi router is located in the kitchen and its signal is weak, it may be time to relocate it to another part of the house. READ MORE: Check your Fire TV Stick now! Amazon releases urgent upgrade that must be installed

Another factor to look out for is mirrors. Radio waves used to transmit wireless internet reflect off these popular household accessories, resulting in scattered and distorted signals, which affect the Wi-Fi’s performance. “It’s not just mirrors, either: be wary of stainless steel countertops, filing cabinets, or any other flat, reflective surface,” warns Virgin. Fish tanks can also pose problems as the internet signals cannot pass through water, so keep your router away from these aquatic pets.

Another vital advice is to keep your router upright at all times because laying it flat can reduce the all-important speeds. “If you’re trying to tuck your router into a specific space, such as under a TV unit, you might be tempted to turn it on its side. Our advice? Don’t. Keep your router upright with the front lights facing into the room to ensure more of the signal goes outwards into that room, rather than into the floor,” adds Virgin. However, it’s worth remembering that implementing these tips won’t necessarily increase physical speeds as you will only receive the service you paid for. Nonetheless, simple adjustments will ensure that you enjoy a more reliable connection, and your downloads won’t be as slow as a snail in treacle.





