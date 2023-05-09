Nearly Half of Hunt: Showdown Gamers Have Yet to Eliminate a Fellow Player



According to Hunt: Showdown General Manager David Fifield, 40% of players have never even killed another player in the game. Hunt: Showdown is a PvPvE game, so encountering another player is not always guaranteed. The game’s balance is a difficult thing to manage, as experienced players should not feel cheated, while new players should not get discouraged. Fifield assures that the team is working on improving the game’s balance and making it a better experience for all players.



PCGamer reported these findings from a roundtable discussion on first-person shooters at GDC. Despite the fact that Hunt: Showdown is a dangerous world to exist in, not all players have been successful in killing another player.



Fifield spoke about the difficulty of balancing the game and catering to all types of players. He emphasized that skill alone does not make for an interesting game and pledged to make improvements that will not only keep experienced players engaged but also encourage new players to try the game.