Excitement Abounds in The Legend of Zelda Speedrunning Community for a New Beginning

With just days until The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is released, speedrunners are already planning their next adventure. After six years since the release of Breath of the Wild, a select few speedrunners have managed to complete the game in just 23 minutes and 50 seconds. Player 5, who holds the current Any% world record for Breath of the Wild and managed to beat the game 50 times in a single day, spoke to IGN about their hopes and fears for Tears of the Kingdom. They are hoping for a new set of techniques to conquer the game, rather than just carrying over the same glitches from Breath of the Wild. It seems that speedrunners are eager to embrace Tears of the Kingdom for its new sandbox and mechanics. With new features like Fuse, Ascend, Recall, and Ultrahand abilities, it will offer plenty for them to sink their teeth into. Some speedrunners, like Tallest Thomas, have spoken out about the importance of enjoying the game casually and savoring the storyline before any speedrunning begins.





