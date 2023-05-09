MicroSD Card Slot and 3.5mm Port Included in New Flagship Phones

Sharp has unveiled their Aquos R8 and R8 Pro flagship phones, both with water-resistant designs, a 3.5mm port, and a microSD card slot. The phones are expected to be only available in Japan. Both devices come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, extended software update promises, and a 3.5mm port, making Sharp one of the few brands offering microSD card support and a headphone jack on their flagship phones. The Aquos R8 Pro has a Leica-branded 47MP camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor, a color spectrum sensor, and 12GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. The Aquos R8, on the other hand, has a 50MP+13MP camera system and a 4,570mAh battery. Pricing has not been revealed yet, but it’s expected to be similar to the previous model, which retailed for around $1,467.





