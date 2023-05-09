Initiative for Global Box Office Success of ‘Honor Among Thieves’

After over a month since its release, Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has achieved what could be its last significant milestone at the box office. While the fantasy comedy film is still attracting audiences to cinemas, it has ultimately fallen short of commercial expectations. Honor Among Thieves has crossed the $200 million mark worldwide as it nears the end of its global run and gains a new following on PVOD.





The film earned close to $91 million in the domestic market and a further $111 million across international markets, amassing a total of $202 million globally. The movie’s highest grossing territories include the United Kingdom ($16.5 million), China ($12.1 million), France ($9.4 million), Australia ($7.3 million), and Germany ($7.2 million). However, Honor Among Thieves reportedly cost $150 million to produce because of its large-scale special effects, without accounting for Paramount’s significant marketing expenditure. As a general rule, films of this size require to earn twice their budget to break even.

Honor Among Thieves made a strong initial impression in late March, collecting $37 million in domestic box office and $72 million worldwide in its first three days. However, it suffered a steep 63% decline in its second weekend against the likes of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film brought in $7.5 million in its third weekend, followed by $5.5 million in its fourth, $4.1 million in its fifth, and $1.5 million in its sixth, making it unlikely to surpass the $100 million mark domestically since it is now playing in just over 1,700 theaters and is also available on PVOD.

Paramount invested heavily in promoting the film due to its buzzworthy world premiere at the South by Southwest festival in March. Prior to the film’s release, the studio held countless press screenings, and critics responded positively. In her review, Collider’s Carly Lane praised the movie’s “unabashed silliness, memorable characters, and epic storytelling.” Honor Among Thieves currently has a “fresh” 91% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and opening day audiences gave it an excellent A- CinemaScore.





A Variety of Reasons Could Have Caused This Underperformance

What caused this underperformance? Honor Among Thieves was pricey to make and could not turn a profit theatrically. Moreover, the source material, the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop game, failed to appeal to wider audiences. Another factor





