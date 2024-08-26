Home Virtual Reality Meta’s Apple Vision Pro competitor reportedly cancelled — Meta responds

Meta has reportedly cancelled a project to make a high-end mixed reality headset to rival Apple’s Vision Pro. 

The Information cites two Meta employees who claim that the Reality Labs division has abandoned a headset codenamed “La Jolla,” which was penciled in for a 2027 release. The reason? The impossibility of making the kind of premium product that the company wanted at a price point that consumers would pay for.

 

