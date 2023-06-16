Manipulating the Shape and Packing of DNA: Introducing a Novel Method

Aarhus University researchers, Minke Nijenhuis, Kurt Gothelf, and Lise Refstrup Linnebjerg Pedersen, have developed a revolutionary new method called triplex origami, which allows for the manipulation of DNA structure and compaction. This method utilizes triplex-forming strands to fold and bend double-stranded DNA, creating compact structures. The researchers have demonstrated that this technique can be used to create a wide range of structures, from two-dimensional shapes to intricate 3D constructs. The ability to control the shape and packing of DNA opens up new possibilities in gene therapy and nanoscale materials engineering. Additionally, this research provides insight into the natural compaction of genetic DNA. The study, published in Advanced Materials, showcases the potential of triplex origami in various fields, including therapeutics, diagnostics, and beyond. This groundbreaking research has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of DNA and its applications in medicine and technology.





