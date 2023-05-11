Madame Leota Makes Jamie Lee Curtis Unrecognizable

Despite being Hollywood’s most notorious scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis, known for her role in Halloween, is set to give audiences a scream in Disney’s Haunted Mansion. In a new image released by Entertainment Weekly, Curtis is shown as Madame Leota, the spiritual conduit, with her head floating inside a crystal ball while her hair emanates an electrifying blue haze. The film promises to stay true to the beloved attraction, with a new story and appearances from Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Tiffany Haddish.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The film’s screenplay is written by Katie Dippold (Ghostbusters), with Justin Simien (Dear White People) serving as director. The movie is set to release on July 28.

Check out the new image of Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota in the gallery below:

Image via Disney/EW

With a promising cast and an iconic attraction as its source material, Haunted Mansion is sure to be a thrilling adventure for audiences of all ages.