Bard, Google’s ChatGPT competitor, updates with new features, eliminates waitlists across 180 countries, and more.

Bard drops waitlist in India, 179 other countries

During Google I/O, Google announced various improvements and capabilities for Bard, its AI chatbot and ChatGPT rival. Google Bard was launched in March this year, and the preview was initially available to a limited number of people in the US and UK. However, the company is now removing the waitlist and opening up Bard to over 180 countries and territories, although it’s still in beta. The company said, “As we continue to make additional improvements and introduce new features, we want to get Bard into more people’s hands so they can try it out and share their feedback with us.” Bard will also be available in Japanese and Korean soon, and the company is working towards supporting 40 languages. Additionally, Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the AI chatbot’s advanced math and reasoning skills and coding capabilities, powered by a more powerful large language model (LLM) called PaLM 2. Google also announced that Bard will become more visual in its responses and prompts. Furthermore, users can boost their creativity by using Google Lens alongside Bard. Google is also adding key coding upgrades for developers, such as more precise citations, an export button, and a dark theme.





Reference