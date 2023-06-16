Localization of electromagnetic waves in three dimensions according to Anderson

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



A research collaboration led by a physicist from the Missouri University of Science and Technology has made significant strides in the study of light by utilizing a cutting-edge computational process. This process has accelerated and expanded the scope of numerical simulations, facilitating the observation of a phenomenon known as Anderson localization, which was previously only theorized. Considered a challenge in research for over four decades, it was uncertain if this behavior of light, associated with the absence of electromagnetic wave propagation in randomly scattered particle systems, could be observed.





The intricacy of wave interference has impeded researchers’ ability to prove the occurrence of Anderson localization. However, the research team, in a groundbreaking study titled “Anderson localization of electromagnetic waves in three dimensions,” published in the prestigious journal Nature Physics, has successfully demonstrated the existence of this phenomenon.

Lead researcher Dr. Alexey Yamilov, professor of physics at Missouri S&T, explains, “The situation is similar to why it is extremely difficult to predict a response of human society based on the behaviors of the individual people. It is quite tempting to make assumptions to simplify the problem; however, all previous attempts to observe or rule out Anderson localization of the electromagnetic waves have been in vain.”

To achieve their findings, the research team collaborated with Flexcompute, Inc., a startup company specializing in advanced computing technologies. By utilizing these new computing technologies, the team successfully simulated scattering systems of a scale large enough to conclusively observe the localization of electromagnetic waves.

“Using the analogy with a society, we were able, for the first time, to obtain a large enough sample size to conclusively observe an emerging behavior of the group,” says Yamilov.

This research breakthrough paves the way for future investigations into the phenomenon of localization, particularly in metallic systems. Yamilov explains, “Incidentally, metallic materials have not been considered viable for about 25 years. Such experiments are the next step to use energy confinement in all three dimensions to enhance optical nonlinearities and light-matter lasing as well as targeted energy deposition interactions, and non-conventional lasers and targeted energy deposition.”

This research represents the first reported evidence of wave localization in random groups of metallic particles at a large scale, achieved through the research group’s extensive microscopic simulations of electromagnetic wave propagation in three dimensions.

Provided by Missouri University of Science and Technology






