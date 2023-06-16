Payday 3 Introduces Exciting Gameplay Features That Challenge Players in New Ways

The introduction of Payday 3 during the Xbox Showcase was a pleasant surprise and garnered significant attention. Despite its popularity on PC, the Payday series doesn’t always receive mainstream recognition.

Although the trailer was well-produced, it appeared to be a typical new Payday game. It was difficult to fully appreciate the subtle intricacies presented, apart from the updated visuals and enhanced production quality compared to Payday 2.



Without context, it can be quite intense.

Recognizing this, developer Starbreeze is creating a series of developer diaries to showcase the game’s advancements and explain why Payday 3 is the most advanced installment. The first episode unveils exciting gameplay updates to the heist-focused game.

These updates primarily revolve around the interaction between the heisters and civilians. One significant change is that the game no longer solely operates on a binary state of stealth or going loud. If you are detected while attempting to sneak around, the situation won’t immediately escalate.

A new search phase is introduced, where security guards begin looking for you. Additionally, when the police arrive, they won’t unleash the full force of the NYPD right away. Instead, first responders arrive to de-escalate the situation. This is where the use of hostages comes into play.

Hostages can now be traded to buy your team more time to complete the job before law enforcement arrives, or to obtain additional resources for the mission. Furthermore, you have the option to use civilians as human shields, potentially causing police officers to hesitate when firing at you, making it easier for you to escape.



The gang is back… and more ruthless than ever.

Although the story now takes place in New York City, the original gang has returned. Additional members will join the crew post-launch, and collaborations with other franchises can be expected in the future. Payday 2 featured over 30 collaborations, but Starbreeze is committed to selecting authentic crossovers that seamlessly fit into the game’s world.

Payday 3 will be available on day one through Game Pass for PC and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be released on September 21 for PS5.