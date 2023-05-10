Just prior to its release, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be featured in a Nintendo Treehouse: Live showcase.



If you want more gameplay before purchasing Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo is holding a Treehouse: Live event next week.



Announced in 2019, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is almost here, with less than a week until its release. However, there hasn’t been much of the game revealed yet. If the final pre-launch trailer hasn’t convinced you to get the game, Nintendo has good news: on May 11th, one day before its release, the developer is hosting a Nintendo Treehouse: Live to showcase more of the game.







“Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the Nintendo NY midnight launch of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” reads the tweet announcing the stream. “The livestream will include four Nintendo Treehouse: Live segments featuring gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Stay tuned in afterwards for more livestream content counting down to the game’s release!”



Note that this livestream was only shared on the Nintendo of America Twitter account and won’t be airing in the UK or Europe until later. The stream starts at 9:45pm ET, which is 2:45am BST, so it’s intended for early birds and insomniacs.



There’s no clarification as to what the four segments will cover, but if you’re able to stay up, it could be a fun way to lead into the game’s release.



However, be careful of spoilers as the whole game has already leaked.

