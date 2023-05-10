Fast food gets a taste of AI thanks to Google and Wendy’s chatbot.

TL;DR Google and Wendy’s are testing out an AI chatbot that can take orders in the drive-through lane.

The point of the new AI chatbot is to streamline the ordering process to reduce long lines.

The food chain’s new chatbot will debut in June at a company-owned restaurant in Columbus, Ohio.

As talk about AI continues to heat up, more organizations are trying to figure out how to use it to enhance business. As a result, we’re starting to see Bard, ChatGPT, and other AI models pop up in places we didn’t expect. For example, an AI chatbot could be taking your next fast food order.

Wendy’s plans on giving its drive-through an AI makeover, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. To accomplish this, Wendy’s has joined forces with Google to test out a new AI chatbot. That chatbot will take orders from the customers that drive up to it. Ultimately, the goal is to reduce long lines by streamlining the ordering process.

Based on the natural-language software developed by Google, the chatbot has been trained to understand the different ways customers order off the menu. This includes recognizing unique terms, phrases, and shorthand such as JBC for Junior Bacon Cheeseburger.





