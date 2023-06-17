James Mangold Reveals How Harrison Ford Subverts Scene Tropes

Director James Mangold had the privilege of working with some incredibly talented actors throughout his career. However, it was his collaboration with Harrison Ford on “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” that truly allowed him to witness what sets Ford apart in Hollywood. In an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Mangold discussed what makes Ford unique as an actor.

Like many actors Mangold has worked with, Ford values a dialogue with his director. This is especially true for a character like Indiana Jones, whom Ford has portrayed in four films. Ford has expressed in the past that one of the joys of acting is engaging in conversations with other creatives about the direction of a film. Mangold observed that this desire to communicate is common among the greatest actors he has directed, including Robert De Niro, Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Angelina Jolie, and Winona Ryder.

Mangold also appreciated Ford’s ability to subvert traditional movie tropes, making him stand out as a truly remarkable actor. As the director, Mangold became the audience for Ford, reacting and responding to the ideas and improvisations Ford brought to the set. Ford’s talent lies in his ability to play against the text and go against the grain, creating memorable moments that add depth to his characters. One example is the improvised “I love you,” “I know” scene with Carrie Fisher in “The Empire Strikes Back,” which is often hailed as one of the greatest improvisations in film history.

In “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Ford continued to push the boundaries, even in seemingly trivial scenes. Mangold shared an anecdote about a scene where Ford’s character punches Mads Mikkelsen’s character. Instead of a straightforward punch, Ford suggested using his hat as a shield, creating a visually striking and absurd moment that captures the essence of Indiana Jones. According to Mangold, Ford always seeks opportunities to undermine and manipulate traditional heroism, adding a human touch to his performances.

Ford’s penchant for breaking the mold extends beyond his iconic roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones. It is a consistent trait that Mangold witnessed throughout their collaboration on “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Ford continually challenges himself to find ways to push and pull on the script, ensuring that his performances are fresh and unique.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is set to release on June 30th. Fans can anticipate another fantastic performance from Harrison Ford, as he brings his unparalleled talent and creativity to the iconic role of Indiana Jones once again.





Reference