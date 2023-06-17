Enhanced Tracking Device Aims to Monitor Wolves More Effectively

The advancement of GPS wildlife trackers has revolutionized the way we study and monitor animal behavior. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have tackled a common issue faced by biologists and wildlife managers: dead batteries. By developing a GPS wildlife tracker that harnesses an animal’s own movements for power, they have overcome this obstacle.

The resurgence of wolves in Europe has fascinated people throughout the continent. However, accurately tracking their movements and understanding their habitat has been a challenge. Traditional GPS collars often run out of power or stop working prematurely, frustrating researchers. The main issue lies with the batteries. It is frustratingly common for a GPS device to die after only a few months of use. To continuously track animals for longer periods, a more reliable power source was needed.

Solar cells proved effective for birds, but they are not suitable for mammals. Mammals tend to crush fragile solar cells, and many are nocturnal. Inspired by the technology of automatic wristwatches that generate energy from body movements, biologist Rasmus W. Havmøller and his research colleagues at UCPH, the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, and DTU developed a battery-free GPS wildlife tracker. This innovative tracker harnesses kinetic energy generated by an animal’s movement.

The tracker, called “KineFox,” is lightweight, weighing only 150 grams, making it suitable for small mammals. It has been successfully fitted onto wild horses, dogs, and even a bison. Unlike traditional GPS collars that need frequent replacement and are expensive, KineFox provides a lifetime solution at a fraction of the cost. It has proven its effectiveness by continuously sending GPS location messages based on an animal’s movement.

The applications for KineFox are varied and promising. It is an ideal tool for rewilding projects, where the supervision of released animals is a challenge. The tracker’s accelerometer can provide valuable insights into an animal’s condition through its activity pattern. By monitoring an animal’s behavior, wildlife managers can detect signs of illness or distress without the need for daily physical inspections.

Endangered species can also benefit from KineFox, as it provides essential knowledge about their movements and dispersal patterns. Some species, like tigers, cover vast distances, but current tracking devices are either too large, too heavy, or too fragile. This innovative tracker fills the gap in long-term studies and allows for better protection of vulnerable species.

Rasmus W. Havmøller, the lead researcher behind KineFox, has personal experience with the limitations of traditional GPS devices while studying endangered leopards and wild dogs. By shedding light on the unknown aspects of these animals’ lives, such as their behavior after leaving their mothers, KineFox can help researchers fill critical knowledge gaps.

Havmøller and his team are eager to continue testing KineFox on various animal species to explore its full potential. The long-term testing phase will provide valuable insights into the tracker’s reliability and effectiveness. This groundbreaking technology paves the way for a more comprehensive understanding of wildlife behavior and habitat, supporting conservation efforts and the protection of endangered species.

Reference:

Gregersen, T., et al. (2023). A novel kinetic energy harvesting system for lifetime deployments of wildlife trackers. PLOS ONE. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0285930





