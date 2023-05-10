“Is the PlayStation VR 2’s killer app worth the cost? – A review of the PSVR 2 for gaming and entertainment”

Affiliate Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links, and we will receive a commission on any sales generated from them. To learn more, click here.

The PlayStation VR 2 is an expensive but worthwhile investment, especially when playing games like Gran Turismo 7 in virtual reality. This upgraded version of the original PSVR comes with improved features such as easier set up, superb tactile controllers, innovative eye-tracking technology, and haptic feedback that enhances the overall immersive experience.

Although not completely wireless, the PSVR 2 is a major upgrade from its predecessor, and with the OLED HDR display and the power of the PS5, its visual experience can only be compared to a high-end PC. The headset is also lighter and more comfortable due to its rubberised inlay surrounding the lenses and hollowed rubber materials. The PSVR 2 Sense controllers are similar to the Meta Quest 2 Touch pads and feature adaptive trigger buttons and haptic feedback, but they are challenging to charge and differentiate when in use.

The launch games for the PSVR 2 include high production titles such as Resident Evil Village, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Gran Turismo 7, among others. Gran Turismo 7 is undoubtedly the killer app for this device, and even though it may cause motion sickness, the experience it offers is fantastic. This device is unfortunately not backwards compatible with original PlayStation VR titles, and its high price tag makes it a niche product, but it is still a worthwhile investment for PS5 gamers.





