Act quickly as Echo Dot prices are looming to rise once more

Looking to enhance your Alexa experience? Take advantage of the latest deal on the Echo Dot, as Amazon currently offers the lowest price point since Black Friday. If you previously missed out on the Black Friday sale, now is the perfect time to upgrade your Amazon Echo. However, act quickly as the price is expected to rise again at any time. The fifth-generation Echo Dot comes with several new features, including an upgraded speaker system, temperature sensors for your smart home automation, and recycled materials that are more environmentally friendly.

With the help of the chatty AI assistant, Alexa, the Echo Dot can play your favorite songs, give you the latest news and weather updates, set alarms, provide information about train schedules, manage your calendar, initiate phone calls, and much more. Alexa works well with popular music services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited. The Echo Dot is available in several colors, including Deep Sea Blue, Charcoal, and Glacier White. Normally priced at £54.99, you can now purchase the Echo Dot (5th Generation) for just £34.99, a 36% savings. Additionally, you can save on other bundles, such as Smart Plugs and TP-Link Wi-Fi-connected lightbulbs.

If you prefer to stream music via your Echo Dot, the updated speaker system is worth the upgrade alone as it enables support for lossless high-definition music streaming for the first time. This feature is ideal for people subscribed to HD music streaming services such as Apple Music or Amazon Music. Of course, the full-sized Amazon Echo offers even better audio quality, complete with a dedicated 76mm woofer and a pair of 20mm tweeters. The Amazon Echo (4th Generation) offers support for Dolby audio and lossless HD music streaming, and Amazon has discounted it at 27% off as part of the same sale, bringing the price down to £79.99.

The Echo Dot and the Amazon Echo are not the only devices on sale. Amazon has lowered prices on many of its highly-rated gadgets, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which garnered positive reviews for its easy-to-navigate menu, speedy streaming capability via Wi-Fi 6, and vast selection of streaming services and apps. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now discounted to its lowest price of the year at just £38.99. Amazon has also discounted a number of its Ring home security systems, such as video doorbells, indoor security cameras, and more.





