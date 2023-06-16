Investigating the electron residence curvature in Kagome materials

Three perspectives of the so-called Fermi surface of the studied material, i.e., the surface on which the electrons move. On the left, the experimental result, in the center and on the right, the theoretical modeling. The red and blue colors represent a measure of the speed of the electrons. Both theory and experiment reflect the symmetries of the crystal, present in the Japanese weave “kagome” used to make traditional baskets. Credit: Di Sante et al



Kagome metals are a fascinating class of quantum materials known for their unique lattice structure resembling the traditional Japanese woven bamboo patterns of the same name, Kagome. Over the last decade, physicists have turned to these materials to study various electronic phenomena resulting from their distinctive structure.





Recently, a team of researchers from the University of Bologna, University of Venice, CNR-IOM of Trieste, University of Würzburg, and other institutes in Europe and the U.S. conducted a study on the spin and electronic structure of XV 6 Sn 6 , a family of Kagome metals that includes a rare-earth element. Published in Nature Physics, their paper explores the behavior of electrons residing in the curved space within the materials, known as spin Berry curvature.

“Kagome metals belong to a class of new quantum materials that are revolutionizing the way material scientists study complex collective phenomena, such as magnetism and superconductivity,” said Domenico Di Sante, one of the researchers involved in the study. “We have been researching Kagome metals for several years, and this paper is a natural continuation of our previous work. Our main objective was to detect the curvature of the space where some of the electrons in Kagome metals reside.”

Di Sante and his colleagues used both theoretical and experimental methods to investigate the spin Berry curvature in the XV 6 Sn 6 Kagome family. They first simulated the materials using advanced computing software and then employed angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy to examine samples of the Kagome metal ScV 6 Sn 6 .

“From a theoretical standpoint, we utilized modern and powerful supercomputers to model the behavior of electrons inside Kagome metals using sophisticated software,” Di Sante explained. “From an experimental perspective, we needed to utilize the light generated at large-scale facilities like synchrotrons to simultaneously detect the energy, velocity, and spin of the electrons.”

The simulations and experiments conducted by the researchers yielded interesting findings. They gathered evidence of a finite spin Berry curvature at the center of the Brillouin zone. At this curvature, the nearly flat band of the materials detached from the so-called Dirac band due to spin-orbit coupling. When examining a sample of ScV 6 Sn 6 , the team observed that the spin Berry curvature remained robust even with the onset of an ordered phase caused by temperature changes.

“The most notable contribution of our work is the application of a well-defined protocol, using light, circular dichroism, and spin resolution, to map out the curved space where the electrons reside,” stated Di Sante. “Just like the space-time of our universe is curved by matter, stars, galaxies, and black holes, the space in which electrons move can also be curved. Our research detected one of these curvatures in Kagome metals.”

This recent study by the team of researchers provides valuable insights into the electronic structure and spectroscopic fingerprint of Kagome metals in the XV 6 Sn 6 family. In the future, these observations could open the door for further investigations into the unique properties of these materials and their potential technological applications.

“In our future work, we plan to continue exploring this class of materials,” added Di Sante. “There are other families of Kagome metals that promise to enhance our understanding of collective phenomena and their connection to the field of topology (curved spaces are intimately linked to the concept of topology).”

More information: Domenico Di Sante et al, Flat band separation and robust spin Berry curvature in bilayer Kagome metals, Nature Physics (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-023-02053-z

Citation: Mapping the curvature where electrons reside in Kagome materials (2023, June 16) retrieved 16 June 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-curvature-electrons-reside-kagome-materials.html





