Production Underway for Season 3 of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (TEASER)

An exciting announcement has been made at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Genndy Tartakovsky’s critically acclaimed animated series, Primal, is currently in production for its highly anticipated third season. Fans will be thrilled to know that Tartakovsky, the mastermind behind the show, is once again leading the charge. With its unique blend of artistry, emotion, and thrilling action, Primal has captivated audiences in its first two seasons. The series follows the story of a caveman and an almost extinct dinosaur who form an unlikely friendship at the dawn of evolution. Together, they overcome tragedies and depend on each other for survival. However, their journey takes a dark turn, leading to a final and fatal showdown.

“It’s happening!! ‘Primal’ has become a contagious disease that I don’t ever want to cure. Every episode flows out like an unstoppable force beyond my control. Prepare yourselves ‘Primal’ fans for Season 3 is coming!!!” declared Tartakovsky regarding the return of the award-winning animated series. But just in case you need a clue as to what you can expect, check out the Season 3 teaser below:

“Most shows would have a hard time continuing after the main character is killed off, but this isn’t most shows. Leave it to Genndy and his team to keep us all in suspense as ‘Primal’ continues its thrilling adventure,” shared Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim. Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, added, “Genndy’s passion for ‘Primal’ is undeniable, and our mission is to fully support his vision and bring his incredible and imaginative stories to life. I can’t wait to see where he takes us next.” Primal is a creation of Genndy Tartakovsky, with art direction by Scott Wills and music composition by Tyler Bates and Joanne Higginbottom. Joel Valentine is responsible for the show’s sound effects design.

