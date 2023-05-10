“Insights into the Origins of Time and Life: Unveiling Stephen Hawking’s Final Theory of the Cosmos with My Contribution”.

The late physicist Stephen Hawking enlisted Thomas Hertog to help develop “a new quantum theory of the Big Bang” in 1998. Over the course of their 20-year collaboration, they sought to understand how the conditions for life could have arisen from the Big Bang. Their work is detailed in the recently published book, “On the Origin of Time: Stephen Hawking’s Final Theory.” Hawking was driven by a desire to explore questions about the ultimate origin of the universe, pushing physics beyond its comfort zone. Hawking and Hertog worked to revise cosmology from an observer’s perspective, adopting the rules of quantum mechanics to understand the universe’s earliest stages. They discovered that laws of physics themselves are the result of evolution, with the randomness involved in creating a branching tree of physical laws. The theory also suggests that evolution towards simplicity and less structure ultimately leads to the loss of time and the physical laws, which would be the origin of the Big Bang. Hawking’s cosmological finale may prove to be an important scientific legacy.





