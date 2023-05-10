Beloved classic maps teased by Call of Duty, but not for Modern Warfare 2.

Activision is aware of the fact that players love classic Call of Duty maps such as Terminal, Afghan, Highrise, Shipment, Crash, and Favela. Despite the latest release of Modern Warfare 2, the original 2009 game and its predecessor, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, still feature some of the most memorable locations in multiplayer games. These maps have been showcased on social media but are currently limited to Warzone 2.

The Call of Duty Instagram account recently shared a post that featured clips from various old-school maps reimagined as part of the Warzone 2 map. The caption reads “Time flies when you’re grinding, if you know you know” and on-screen text states “New core memory unlocked” shining a light on those nostalgic days.

Despite the effort put into polishing up these classic maps and tweaking their layouts to better suit Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah, they are not found in the paid world of Modern Warfare 2. This is surprising given the recognition of their obvious appeal by the developer.

A thread on the MW2 subreddit claims that “Add the maps to multiplayer!” and accuses the developer of “literally trolling in at this point.” Although classics such as Shipment and Shoot House have made a comeback, and Pelayo’s Lighthouse map in Modern Warfare 2 season 3 is basically a reimagining of MW2’s Estate.

Some classic maps such as Terminal and Skidrow should make a comeback soon. However, perhaps Activision is wary of solely depending on nostalgia. As we approach a potential second year of content for the current game, some blasts from the past would be great.

Until then, using the best Modern Warfare 2 guns and loadouts guarantees success regardless of which map you’re playing on.