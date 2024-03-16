Inked, Crying Suns, Star Wars Pinball 7, and more

Thursday afternoon is here and so is a fresh batch of discounted Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure you also scope out today’s Google Nest smart home deals as well, including the Indoor and Outdoor cams as well as doorbells and more. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Inked, Crying Suns, Star Wars Pinball 7, Terraforming Mars, Forager, Sagrada, Little Big Workshop, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Inked features:

Experience an unconventional yet unforgettable story of love and hope in Inked.

Guide a rogue samurai called the “Nameless Hero”, as he travels the world on paper with his love Aiko. But beware, you may soon find that everything you love is stripped away and you will have to embark on a journey through a puzzle-ridden quest to restore what you care for.

Following your adventure is the mysterious Artist, the person who drew the world around you. Your stories are connected in more ways than one, and the journey you will take will change you both.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!