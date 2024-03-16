Home Internet ‘I named my baby after my internet provider so I could get 18-years’ free WiFi’

A new mum and dad said they felt ‘a little ashamed’ after giving their daughter an unusual name to bag themselves free internet – but that the name grew on them the more they considered it

Most people couldn’t function without the internet but it was so important to one couple they named their daughter after a local provider’s company.

An internet provider boss promised to honour a free WiFi offer for 18 years even if the company went bust, for any child named after his company – it proved to good a deal to pass up for some new parents.




One particular new mum and dad snapped up the offer of free WiFi until their child was an adult, in exchange for naming their baby in honour of the company.

Swiss internet provider Twifi advertised the offer on its website, stating that parents who name their little ones Twifius or Twifia will surf the web free of charge until their offspring becomes an adult.

It read: “Simply upload a photo of your child’s civil birth certificate. After verification, Twifi will give you 18 years of free internet.”

And in 2020, one 30 and 35-year-old couple, who chose to remain anonymous, were said to have taken Twifi up on the offer by naming their baby girl Twifia.

The parents, who have used it as the girl’s second middle name, say they will put the money they would otherwise have spent on WiFi into a savings account for their daughter, hoping she will be able to learn to drive and buy a car when she turns 18, Kidspot reported.

The dad said: “The longer I thought about it, the more unique the name became for me, and that was when the thing got its charm.”

 

