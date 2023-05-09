In July, Geoff Johns Reveals The Young Justice Society – Spoilers Ahead

Today sees the final issue of Stargirl & The Lost Children with issue 6, from Geoff Johns and Todd Nauck for DC Comics.

Today sees the final issue of Stargirl & The Lost Children with issue 6, from Geoff Johns and Todd Nauck for DC Comics. The series which has sees Stargirl and the Time Masters unlock a hidden Golden Age of characters and sidekicks, some with antecedents in the DC Universe, some that are brand new, and all being introduced to DC, courtesy of Flashpoint Beyond and The Golden Age. But what comes next?

Especially as you have so many characters to play with? And, as the comic book says, no one gets left behind.

It seems that they have been brought forward to the present day through a variety of plot machinations, and that is where these characters will be for the foreseeable. But they need a name…

The sidekicks of those who were once members, or hangers on around the Justice Society Of America, are now to be the Young Justice Society. It says so on Rip Hunter’s blackboard after all.

And we are told to check out the rather-late Justice Society Of America #6 comic book by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin, currently scheduled for the end of July. Of course, it’s already a few months later and may be getting later…

STARGIRL THE LOST CHILDREN #6 (OF 6) CVR A TODD NAUCK

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck

The battle for the fate of the lost children is here! Stargirl faces off against the Childminder on Orphan Island in the hopes of saving these forgotten sidekicks from her monstrous clutches. But if she succeeds, what does this mean the DC Universe timeline?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/9/2023

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #6 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The Huntress and the JSA collide with Stargirl and the lost children! As this new team tries to find its footing, how will they handle coming face-to-face with a group of sidekicks they didn’t realize existed?! And what does this mean for Jay Garrick as he meets his daughter Judy for the first time?! Be sure to pick up this tie-in to The Dawn of DC!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/25/2023

