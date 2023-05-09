Act Now to Enjoy Sky’s Ultimate Broadband at a More Affordable Price

If you are finding your monthly broadband bill a bit too expensive, now might be a good time to switch. The best Sky deals currently available are on their broadband plans – with their fastest fibre speeds now more affordable than before. The usual £58 monthly fee for signing up to Sky broadband’s ultra-fast 1Gbps package has now been reduced to just £53. By doing so, you can save a massive £90 over the course of the 18-month contract!

Another significant deal that you should take note of is Sky’s Ultrafast 145Mbps plan, frequently priced at £38 per month, but is now available for just £30 per month. That is one of the lowest prices ever seen for these kinds of broadband speeds.

Not sure which broadband speed is right for you? A download speed of around 145Mbps means you can download a full-length movie in high definition (1080p) in around four minutes. To put that in context, 145Mbps is roughly twice as fast as the current average home broadband speed in the UK.

Of course, upgrading to the 1Gbps plan – which is roughly six times faster than 145Mbps – can enable you to download that same movie in under 40 seconds, which is not even long enough to boil a kettle of water before it begins to play on your television!

This ultimate plan is ideal for gamers who need to download the latest video games onto their consoles, with 50GB of data transferred to your hard drive in just seven minutes, compared to one hour and 40 minutes on a standard connection. Yikes.