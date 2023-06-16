Impact of Interprovincial Trade on Pollution-Related Mortality in China: A Comprehensive Study Mapping

The energy/process specifies combusted energy types and processes generating related emissions, and these processes are then mapped to the specific industrial sectors encompassing the process. These production sectors are then mapped to the sectors producing the final goods or services and further to the final demand categories those consuming the final goods or services. The width of the lines and labeled percentages indicate the relative contributions to the anthropogenic PM 2.5 -related premature deaths in China in 2017 (1.32 million). The rural and urban consumption-related values also include those attributed to rural and urban direct energy consumption. Credit: Environmental Science and Ecotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ese.2023.100264



In a groundbreaking study published in the esteemed journal Environmental Science and Ecotechnology, researchers from Beijing Normal University have utilized cutting-edge models from the fields of physics, economics, and epidemiology to unravel the complex web of supply chains linked to fine particle pollution (PM 2.5 ) and the resulting premature mortality across China.





This study comes at a critical time as China faces rapid economic growth and urbanization, leading to high energy consumption and severe atmospheric pollution. While these factors contribute to over a million premature deaths annually, the diligent efforts of the Chinese government have resulted in a gradual decline in PM 2.5 concentration. However, further reduction of pollution poses significant technical and economic challenges, emphasizing the need for innovative approaches.

By unpacking the intricate dynamics of pollution redistribution, the study reveals that product trade plays a crucial role in shifting pollution and its associated health burdens across sectors and regions. Notably, consumption-based effects from sectors such as food, light industry, equipment, construction, and services contribute significantly more to deaths compared to production-based effects, accounting for 63% of the national total.

Furthermore, interprovincial trade emerges as a key player in this issue, with 25.7% of China’s PM 2.5 -related deaths attributed to these exchanges. Intriguingly, the majority of air pollution is transferred from central and northern regions to the economically thriving east coast provinces, where capital investment heavily involves equipment and construction products.

Highlights

Evaluation of anthropogenic PM 2.5 pollution deaths driven by trade within China

pollution deaths driven by trade within China Significantly higher number of deaths from a supply chain perspective in sectors such as food, light industry, equipment, construction, and services

Capital investment contributes to 56% of pollution deaths relocation among provinces

66% of pollution deaths transferred among regions originate from agricultural, nonmetal, metal, and energy sectors

The insights gained from this study greatly enhance our understanding of pollution transfer through trade chains and provide a comprehensive assessment of PM 2.5 -related health burdens across different regions and sectors. To ensure ongoing progress, the study emphasizes the importance of sustainable development in high-quality industries, promotion of green consumption patterns, particularly during the urbanization process, and implementation of coordinated pollution control actions across regions.

Future research should focus on refining the cost-effectiveness analysis of technology transfer and cooperation between regions and sectors to facilitate better-coordinated efforts in mitigating pollution.

