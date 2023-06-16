Microsoft to Provide Support to Arkane for Redfall’s Game Pass Success and Vision Fulfillment

Redfall was one of Microsoft’s most highly anticipated first-party releases for 2023. As the first exclusive title from Arkane after the ZeniMax acquisition, expectations were high. However, the game’s launch last month was disappointing, receiving a rating of 6.8 out of 10 in my review.

While the core gameplay of Redfall is enjoyable and reminiscent of Arkane’s previous successes, the studio struggled to adapt to the open world genre. Safe house missions were particularly disappointing, failing to showcase the studio’s strengths. Furthermore, the writing lacked consistency, making it difficult for players to form a connection with the characters. The co-op mode also added little depth to the overall experience.

Following the lackluster launch, a report by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier revealed that Arkane Austin faced understaffing and a lack of clear direction for Redfall.

However, in an interview with Axios, Xbox Game Studios Head Matt Booty shared that Redfall has been well-received on Game Pass, indicating a strong player base. He expressed the goal of supporting Arkane Austin in their efforts to bring the game closer to their original vision through updates and new content.

Despite its initial shortcomings, support for Redfall remains strong. Game Director Harvey Smith previously stated that the game would receive extensive post-launch support, and it’s encouraging to see this commitment persist. Many game developers have successfully turned their games around after a rocky start.

Arkane recently released the first update (version 1.1) for Redfall, addressing issues with AI, combat responsiveness, and lighting.