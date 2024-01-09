Here are three things to consider before paying for a dating app

There are 11.4 million more messages sent globally from January 1st to February 14th — Valentine’s Day — compared to the rest of the year. Similarly, 58.7 million more likes are sent during this period, according to global internal data from dating app Tinder.

“Everyone is back from the holidays with fresh New Year’s resolutions whether to find love, make more connections, or to put themselves out there in the New Year,” said Blaine Anderson, a dating coach for men in Austin, Texas.

“Dating Sunday,” or the first Sunday in January, is referred to as “the busiest day for online dating,” said Sheldon Bachan, senior brand communications manager at Tinder.

Like many other New Year’s resolutions, getting back on dating apps often requires a financial commitment. Some 35% of Americans who have used a dating website or app have paid to do so at some point, according to a recent report by Pew Research Center.

The average paying dating app user spends about $19 a month, Morgan Stanley found last year. But some users pay much more. In 2023, Tinder released a $499 monthly subscription while Hinge also introduced a $600-a-month membership.