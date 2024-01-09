5 Gadgets You (Probably) Shouldn’t Buy Used

There are fantastic deals to be had if you’re happy to buy some pre-loved gadgets. However, there are a few types of gadget that you should avoid buying used most of the time. No, earbuds are too obvious! But, also, don’t buy those used either, gross.







VR Headsets

VR headsets are no longer the ultra-niche item they were, thanks to the mainstream success of Meta’s Quest series and the presence of PSVR on PlayStation, there’s a relatively small but solid market for VR. However, headsets are still rather expensive, so it can be tempting to buy a used model to experience the glory of strapping screens an inch from your eyeballs.

However, VR headsets are personal wearable items, so there’s definitely a hygiene element that you have to consider. Of course, there are ways to sanitize a VR headset, depending on how much the used set has been put through the ringer.

The other major issue is how quickly VR headsets are improving. If you’re looking at any of the older headsets from, say, five years ago, it’s probably not worth the savings to take a major hit in image quality or tracking performance. With the Quest standalone headsets, the issue is exacerbated. No one should buy an original Quest headset unless they strictly want to use it for tethered PC VR and even then it would have to be virtually free to be worth it.

Windows 10 PCs (That Can’t Run Windows 11)

You may or may not be aware that a singificant number of otherwise perfectly functional computers don’t meet Windows 11 requirements. While there are ways to install Windows 11 on an unsupported PC, it’s not a long-term solution and comes with several caveats for updates and official support. This means a used PC that’s still running Windows 10 likely doesn’t meet those requirements. Before you think of buying such a computer, confirm whether it supports Windows 11. If not, then official support for Windows 10 ends October 24, 2025. After that date, it’s not a good idea to keep using this operating system.

That being said, if you don’t care about running Windows at all, there are still many uses for PCs that can’t run Windows 11.

Drones

Drones are awesome. I’ve owned several and still love using them to capture amazing footage, or just enjoy flying. They are also quite expensive, especially if you’re looking for something with a good camera and features. Plenty of drone enthusiasts put their old drones up for sale when a new model comes out, and it can seem like a great way to get a quality drone compared to buying cheap drones new.

The problem is that used drones have similar issues to used cars. You won’t necessarily know how much mileage the motors have on them, or whether the drone has been crashed and repaired. With some drones, such as those from DJI, you can ask the seller to show you flight logs and total distances flown. That may impact whether you think the drone is worth the asking price, or worth buying at all!

Gadgets Without Replaceable Batteries

Although new lithium battery technology is improving battery lifespans, all lithium batteries in gadgets like phones or laptops are consumable items. If that battery cannot be replaced, or be replaced for a reasonable cost, then the entire device is just as disposable as the battery itself. Some devices, like iPhones and MacBooks, let you check battery health and the number of cycles before you buy them. Where this information isn’t available, there may be little or no life left in the battery. If the gadget’s battery can’t be replaced at all, that’s a strong reason not to purchase it second-hand.

Hard Drives and SSDs

Storage is cheaper than ever, but it’s not necessarily cheap in absolute terms. Pawn shops and online classifieds are littered with cheap external hard drives, SATA SSDs, and other forms of storage tempting you with affordable terabytes. However, both hard drives and solid state drives have limited lifespans, and if they’ve been worked particularly hard, they might be close to the end when you buy them used. If you’re not looking to store anything critical on these drives, then by all means roll the dice. However, for anything mission-critical, you’re far better off buying your drives brand new.

There’s nothing wrong with getting your technology fix by buying used devices, but you do have to spend a little more time and effort making sure you’re actually getting a good deal, and not a big fat lemon.