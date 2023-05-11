“Google Unveils AI-Powered Search Generation Feature to Compete with Microsoft Bing”

Alphabet’s Google has unveiled new artificial intelligence (AI) technology for its search engine, following in the footsteps of Bing’s recent relaunch. Called the Search Generative Experience, the AI refreshes listings with the ability to create responses to open-ended questions. Sundar Pichai, Alphabet CEO said the goal is for all core products, including Gmail and Google Photos, to integrate generative AI, with US customers getting early access to the search experience. Google has also created a new filter called “Perspectives” to suggest web content. Microsoft-owned Bing uses OpenAI’s ultra-ambitious AI system ChatGPT to create fully formed text, images and software code.





