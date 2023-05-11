Google Launches Pixel 7a in India with Tensor G2 Chip: Detailed Specifications and Pricing

During its I/O 2023 event, Google announced the release of its latest and most affordable smartphone in India – the Pixel 7a, powered by Google’s Tensor G2 Chip and the Titan M2 Security chip.



Price, offers and availability

The Pixel 7a is available on Flipkart at a launch price of Rs 39,999, which includes a few offers. The MRP of the Pixel 7a is Rs 43,999. Buyers can also avail of an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards with a no-cost EMI option, and get Rs 4,000 off in exchange for any Pixel device or other select smartphone models. Pixel 7a comes in three colors: Charcoal, Snow, and Sea. Users can purchase Fitbit Inspire 2 at Rs 3,999 and Pixel Buds A-Series at Rs 3,999 when bought with the Pixel 7a, and also receive free screen damage protection for a year.

Pixel 7a: Key features

The Pixel 7a boasts a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and IP67 dust and water protection. It is equipped with a 64MP camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, Pixel 7a has a Long Exposure feature capable of capturing texture and energy in shots of things like waterfalls, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, and Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur features. With a new 13-megapixel front camera, users can capture 4K video. Google claims that Night Sight is twice as fast compared to the Pixel 6a.

Pixel 7a also includes wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water protection.