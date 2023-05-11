Details of sex, drugs, and intergalactic violence revealed in Starfield’s ESRB rating.

Starfield has recently been rated ‘M’ by the ESRB, as revealed in this tweet. While this may not be the most exciting news, the rating does give us some insight into the upcoming RPG from Bethesda.

Starfield will embrace its fantasy roots in its latest tease.

It’s already known that drugs will play a significant role in the game, with the fictional ‘Aurora’ drug available through theft or purchase. There is even a mission where the player is tasked with working in an “illicit drug lab.” This suggests that Aurora will be a prominent feature in the game, either as part of the main story or as a side activity like in Breaking Bad.

The ESRB rating also warns players to expect violence in Starfield, with guns, lasers, axes, and explosives used to fight enemies. Sounds typical for a Bethesda RPG. There will also be blood-splatter effects, blood-stained environments, and corpses to watch out for.

However, the rating reveals that players will not always sleep alone in Starfield, as there is suggestive dialogue after “sharing a bed with some characters.” Examples include “Talk about seeing stars, whew… that was amazing,” and “I’m all for getting a little wild, but next time let’s try it without the jetpacks.” Wait, did someone say jetpack sex?

If drugs, violence, and suggestive content don’t put you off, then mark your calendar for the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct on June 11.