Galaxy Tab S8 packs a serious punch for its new lower price

While a tablet that’s previous generation may not justify a full-priced purchase, it often makes more sense to buy an older model if you are getting a substantial discount on it. That holds true for the Galaxy Tab S8, which is a full $296 cheaper than the Tab S9 on Amazon right now.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is a versatile tablet with specs that are mostly cutting-edge by modern standards. You get a beautiful 11-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and yes, it’s an LCD screen, but hey, none of the iPads have an OLED screen. Samsung is often many years early to the party, so let’s not hold it against the company. The important thing to note is that you get a bright and beautiful screen.

The Tab S8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is paired with at least 8GB of RAM. Its performance is snappy and you are highly unlikely to experience any performance issues. You can have dozens of tabs open in Chrome with heavy apps running on the side and it won’t even flinch.

The Tab S8 retails for $699.99 but Amazon has currently marked it down by $196. This not only makes it a lot more affordable than the Tab S9 but also an 8.3-inch iPad mini with an Apple Pencil, which would cost you $628 for the 64GB model.

The Tab S8 comes with a free S Pen, which you can use for scribbling notes or sketching.

If your work is not highly resource-intensive, it can even replace your laptop. You can switch to the DeX mode for a desktop-like experience when you are doing productivity work.

It greatly helps that the slate packs an 8,000mAh battery and lasts longer than iPads, so it isn’t going to need a top-up every day. The device also has a microSD slot so you’ll never have to worry about running out of space.