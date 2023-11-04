Home Entertainment No Big Deal, Just Rachel Zegler Absolutely Reveling In Getting To Share Some Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Set Content, Even As The Strike Wears On

by
For over 100 days now, tons of actors have been out of work and on the picket line during SAG-AFTRA’s actors strike as the organization goes back and forth with Hollywood studios on updated negotiations for actors in the age of streaming and AI. Part of the strike has meant actors are not promoting their upcoming movies and TV shows. However, this November’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes just became among few 2023 new movie releases to give its actors a free pass to talk about their movie. The prequel’s star, Rachel Zegler, wasted no time going off to the races. 

On Monday, it was revealed that the latest Hunger Games movie had earned an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA since the studio behind the release, Lionsgate, is not part of AMPTP, which is the body of producers with which SAG-AFTRA is currently at odds. Following the big announcement, Zegler took to social media to thank Lionsgate and SAG-AFTRA for coming to an agreement and has been having a blast getting word out there about the release. 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world's media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors.
