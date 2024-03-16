Galaxy Note 20 series gets March 2024 security update

Samsung’s last Galaxy Note smartphones, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, were launched in August 2020 and continue to get regular monthly security updates. This week, Samsung has rolled out the March 2024 security update for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Like a lot of other devices, the USA is the first market where the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are receiving the March security update. The update is available for both carrier-locked and unlocked units. It comes with a firmware version that ends with the characters HXC1.

As expected, all this update has to offer is improved security. The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra stopped receiving non-security updates around a year ago. The March 2024 patch fixes several vulnerabilities with varying levels of risk in Android and One UI, and more details on those fixes can be found here.

To download the latest update on your Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, open the phone’s Settings app, navigate to Software update, and tap the Download and install button. As the update started rolling out very recently, it may not show up on the first attempt, so be sure to check again later. If you don’t wish to wait, you can update your phone using firmware available in our archive and a Windows PC.

Ready to move on from the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra?

Looking for an upgrade from your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra? Check out the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is a Galaxy Note in all but name and offers the same awesome S Pen experience but has considerably better specs in almost every respect. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, along with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, will also receive major Android OS upgrades and security updates for seven years!

If you own the non-Ultra Galaxy Note 20 and don’t wish to spend heavily on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is also a good choice. It has held up extremely well a year after launch and may be available at a discounted price from some retailers.