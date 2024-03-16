2 Men Fight In Front Of Police After Accident In UP; Internet Says ‘Normal Behaviour’

In a shocking video doing the rounds on the internet, a man lost his calm over another man and went violent in the presence of a police officer. Yes, you read that correctly. Debunking our beliefs about strict law and order, the said video shows the man, fearless of the repercussions, fighting with the man with his hand on the person’s collar. The police too tried to intervene and control the situation failed in the attempt. As per the video, the incident was triggered by a vehicle collision, leading to the roadside altercation. A video of the same was recorded and shared online, which went viral in no time on social media platform X (Formerly Twitter).

Other than the police officer, the man’s daughter was also seen pleading, but her pleas were mostly ignored by her father. The video was originally shared on the micro-blogging site X, with the handle ‘Arhant Shelby.’ It was then re-tweeted by the handle ‘Ghar ke kalesh’, along with the caption, “Kalesh b/w two guys on road in presence of police over collision of car and bike. Lucknow UP.”



Shared just a day ago, and the clip went viral, amassing an influx of reactions from social media users. People took to the comment section to share their take, with most highlighting the man’s audacity to fight in the presence of a police officer and chastising the behaviour. There were a few who dubbed such fights a ‘normal behaviour’ of UP people, and others sympathised with the man’s daughter, who was pleading to her father to stop the argument.

“Ladki pyaar se bol rahi hai chor do uncle (The girl is saying so sweetly, please leave him uncle),” said a user.

An individual humorously commented, “Lol the police are a waste.”