Frank and Charlie Protect America’s Interests

Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, preview, season 16, trailer

Frank & Charlie aim to defend the honor of the United States in the latest trailer for the upcoming episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16, titled “Frank vs. Russia.”

FXX’s critically acclaimed comedy series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, starring Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, has been delivering non-stop entertainment this season. In the upcoming episode, “Frank vs. Russia,” Charlie finds himself enthusiastically supporting Frank as he challenges a Russian chess champion. Meanwhile, Dennis plays matchmaker for Dee and Mac. To get a taste of what’s to come, check out the official trailer provided below.









It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia tackles various topical issues in Season 16, such as inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and even celebrity-branded products. However, the upcoming season is far from sweet as the core characters navigate the challenges of surviving in 2023. With their individual struggles, including Mac’s allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie’s relationships with his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fighting for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank’s gun predicament, and Dennis’ quest for better mental health, the Gang faces the year with their baggage from the past. Join them as they encounter familiar faces from their history in Season 16.

Watch the official trailer for Season 16 below:

In “Frank vs. Russia,” Episode 4 of Season 16, Charlie enthusiastically supports Frank in a local chess tournament against a Russian grandmaster, while Dennis helps Mac and Dee find potential romantic partners. The episode is directed by Heath Cullens and written by Megan Ganz.

In Episode 5 of Season 16, titled “Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab,” news spreads of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s visit to Philadelphia to promote their Dos Hermanos mezcal brand. The Gang decides to pitch their own liquor to them, leading to an adventure involving the glamorous high life. The episode is directed by Megan Ganz and written by Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day.

In Episode 6 of Season 16, known as “Risk E. Rat’s Pizza and Amusement Center,” the Gang visits their childhood favorite, a Chuck E. Cheese-like establishment called “Risk E. Rat’s.” However, they discover that the place they remember fondly has undergone significant changes for safety and caution, leading Dennis and Charlie on a quest for an old ride with animatronic boobs, Dee on a scavenger hunt for hidden risqué jokes, and Mac playing Skee-Ball to win tickets. The episode is directed by Nina Pedrad and written by Rob Rosell.

Episode 7 of Season 16, titled “The Gang Goes Bowling,” sees the guys crashing Dee’s bowling league night and engaging in a battle of the sexes at a bowling alley owned by the McPoyles. Dee, Artemis, The Waitress, and Gail the Snail compete against Dennis, Mac, Charlie, and Frank to determine who is the superior gender. The episode is directed by Megan Ganz and written by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton.

Don’t miss Episode 8 of Season 16, “Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day”:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!













Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!