Elgato Announces New Starfield Limited-Edition Streaming Gear

For anyone looking to chart the unknown expanse of space and take people along for the ride in Starfield, this week is a great time to update your streaming cockpit with some new gear. Elgato has revealed its line of limited-edition hardware, which gives a Starfield makeover to familiar devices.

The Starfield Custom Edition Elgato Wave 3 microphone and Stream Deck will launch on August 31 exclusively through the Elgato store, just a day before Starfield goes live as part of its early access release. Each one of these items sports the signature colors of Starfield, and these designs are enhanced by mechanical and galactic lines. As an added touch, the ribbon of the Constellation group finishes off each item, giving it an attractive focal point of color.

If you’ve never owned either of these items, and you’re looking to build your streaming setup, Elgato’s gear is one of the go-to options for anyone looking to share their gaming experiences. The Wave 3 microphone is a sturdy microphone that’s easy to set up, has a noise shield that keeps popping consonants at bay, and has proprietary Clipguard technology installed that instantly reroutes sound through a second signal path that runs at a lower volume. Which basically means that you won’t have to worry about your audio peaking.

For the Stream Deck, this is a handy physical interface that can be customized for a wide variety of tasks. It has 15 LCD keys that allows you to control apps, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute your mic, turn on lights, and do much more, depending on your needs. For streamers, the added functionality of this device means that you can activate effects like audio clips and sound effects, throw up interfaces, intermission screens, and generally make your workflow more efficient.

Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet for this gear, but for comparison, the Elgato Wave 3 microphone is $150 on Elgato’s website and the Stream Deck 2 is also $150.

Beyond Elgato’s offerings, there are several other great Starfield accessories available right now. The Starfield Xbox controller is easily one of the best-looking peripherals on the market, the Starfield headset is an attractive piece of kit to pipe audio directly into your eardrums, and in November, you can make your Xbox Series X look like a spaceship avionics module with a Starfield console wrap.